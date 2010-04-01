Twelve South updates its BookArc mod MacBook stand

Twelve South has announced an update to its BookArc mod MacBook stand (https://tinyurl.com/km9hbjo) with a wood focused design. It works with most Mac laptops, including the MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3.

The folks at Twelve South say the revved BookArc is inspired by mid-century modern furniture design with a birch finish designed to complement to most decors and MacBook colors. The stand holds your MacBook vertically, minimizing desk clutter. BookArc möd comes with soft, interchangeable silicone inserts to fit current MacBooks (Thuderbolt 3 / USB-C), MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Retina.

Twelve South is launching it with a $10 discount for $49.99. This will be a temporary deal that will last for the next two weeks when the price will jump back up to $59.99.