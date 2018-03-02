Infinea X launched for the iPhone

Infinite Peripherals, which specializes in enterprise mobility solutions, has launched the Infinea X for the iPhone 6S, 7 and 8. It’s an all-in-one healthcare solution, mobilizing nursing staff, practitioners and healthcare workers to handle multiple workflows and increase patient satisfaction.

Both employees and healthcare organizations prefer iOS solutions as compared to other platforms. To meet this preference, the Infinea X transforms the iPhone 6S, 7, or 8, into an operational tool for healthcare professionals, ensuring accurate administration of medication, automating data capture and managing inventory. Currently, the Infinea X is utilized by some of the top U.S. hospitals with thousands of units in use.

“The Infinea X is the ‘go-to’ choice for our healthcare customers looking for innovative, Apple-based mobile solutions,” says Greg Werchowski, vice president, Healthcare Division, Paragon Development Systems, an Infinite Peripherals partner. “We work with hundreds of technology providers to support our #1 healthcare customer and the Infinea X in particular, excels with this customer because of its product durability, customizable features and the unparalleled support from the Infinite Peripherals team.“

Currently, one in five organizations suffer from security integration issues. Werchowski says that streamlining user authentication through the Infinea X ensures that healthcare staff can quickly and securely access accurate prescriptions and patient data, while the ruggedized case includes LED light indicators which can be customized to provide hospital or unit-specific alerts.

For more information, go to ipcmobile.com/healthcare.