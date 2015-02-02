QuarkXPress 2018 is coming May 16

Quark has announced the upcoming availability of QuarkXPress 2018 (https://tinyurl.com/y9cznolc), the next new full version of Quark’s graphic design and page layout software.

Coming on May 16, 2018, QuarkXPress 2018 will bring designers and creative professionals “new powerful typography, print and digital publishing features necessary to meet daily creative and productivity demands.”

If you buy or upgrade to QuarkXPress 2017 now, you’ll receive QuarkXPress 2018 free when it arrives on May 16.All QuarkXPress users on versions 3-10, 2015 and 2016 as well as those purchasing the Competitive Upgrade are eligible for the Buy QuarkXPress 2017, Get QuarkXPress 2018 promotion.

Customers who already own QuarkXPress 2017 can pre-order the QuarkXPress 2018 upgrade and save 15% in March, 10% in April, and 5% in May until QuarkXPress 2018 arrives. All pre-order customers will be among the first to receive the new release a few days before it is publicly available.



QuarkXPress 2017 and the QuarkXPress 2018 pre-order upgrade are available for purchase through the Quark Store, from the Quark telesales team or from Authorized Resellers.

