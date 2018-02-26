F-Secure debuts partner-driven service to stop cyber attacks

Via its growing network of channel partners, F-Secure, which specializes in security solutions, is introducing a new purpose-built managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) service to protect companies from targeted cyber attacks and advanced threats. Co-created with partners, the service offers partners a chance to get in on the surging opportunity around managed EDR services.

“Companies are demanding managed services and advanced threat protection, requiring more human participation and expertise than is offered by standard security products,” said Thomas Zeller, managing director at BWG Informationssysteme GmbH. “F-Secure offers us new managed service opportunities and we have access to their threat analysts in case needed.”

Fifty-five percent of incidents investigated by F-Secure’s incident response services are caused by targeted attacks, while only 45% are opportunistic. And more than ever, attackers are employing methods designed to evade traditional endpoint protection technologies: Ponemon projects that 35% of attacks in 2018 will be fileless, up 6% from last year, and these attacks are almost ten times more likely to succeed than traditional file-based attacks.1

A SANS report found 32% of organizations had seen fileless attacks involving methods such as privilege escalation, admin credential theft, Powershell script attacks, and lateral movement. On top of that, phishing and ransomware remain top concerns. According to SANS, 72% of organizations experienced phishing, which also resulted in the greatest impact to organizations.2

While major data breaches have been in the news for years, businesses operating in the European Union must now also consider the impending General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Beginning in May, companies must have adequate detection capabilities and must be prepared to disclose data breaches within 72 hours, according to F-Secure.

Endpoint detection and response is the fastest growing area of cyber security, with adoption rates among organizations projected to heavily increase within the next few years. Gartner forecasts “a 45.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 through 2020, dwarfing the overall information security market growth rate of 7% CAGR in that same time period.”3 F-Secure is at the forefront of enabling channel partners to tap into the growth of EDR solutions, which augment standard endpoint protection platforms and provide behavioral monitoring to detect advanced threats like human-conducted, targeted cyber attacks. F-Secure’s EDR service also offers full application visibility, allowing businesses a window into the IT environment.

F-Secure calls for channel partners to fight back against advanced cyber threats by joining its managed EDR services program, which includes comprehensive trainings and certifications, plus the confidence of having access to F-Secure’s elite team of threat analysts to help resolve the toughest customer cases.

Current and new F-Secure channel partners interested in becoming a managed EDR service provider can find more information at https://www.f-secure.com/edr-partner.