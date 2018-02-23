Yummy FTO Pro for macOS gets revamped user interface, more
Yummy FTO Pro for macOS gets revamped user interface, more

Yummy Software has announced Yummy FTP Pro 2.0, an upgrade to their flagship file transfer app.

Yummy FTP Pro is a Mac file transfer app. Version 2.0 introduces a new, Retina-focused user interface overhaul with streamlined local/remote file browser design, new navigation path bar, drag ’n drop-enabled with integrated favorites, history, and more.

Yummy FTP Pro 2.0 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It costs $29.99 and is available directly from Yummy Software (www.yummysoftware.com) Upgrades cost $15. Customers who purchased version 1.0 since Dec. 1, 2017, can obtain a free upgrade.

 

