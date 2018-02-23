Yummy FTO Pro for macOS gets revamped user interface, more

Yummy Software has announced Yummy FTP Pro 2.0, an upgrade to their flagship file transfer app.

Yummy FTP Pro is a Mac file transfer app. Version 2.0 introduces a new, Retina-focused user interface overhaul with streamlined local/remote file browser design, new navigation path bar, drag ’n drop-enabled with integrated favorites, history, and more.

Yummy FTP Pro 2.0 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It costs $29.99 and is available directly from Yummy Software (www.yummysoftware.com) Upgrades cost $15. Customers who purchased version 1.0 since Dec. 1, 2017, can obtain a free upgrade.