ATTO ships FastFrame 3 25/40/50/100GbE NICs

ATTO Technology has released the ATTO FastFrame 3 25/40/50/100GbE network interface controllers.

Supporting speeds up to 100GbE and latency as low as 1µs, they’re designed for for IT applications such as data analytics, high performance computing (HPC) clusters, hyper converged servers and large database analysis. FastFrame 3 NICs have built-in hardware offload engines, including CPU transport layer offloading and NVMe over Fabric target offloading to accelerate data and reduce server overhead. Installations relying on SSDs will realize improvements in storage operations thanks to native NVMe support, according to ATTO CEO Tim Klein.

The FastFrame NICs sport ATTO’s Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology , which manages latency right on the card. In addition to FastFrame 3, ATTO offers a full line of legacy FastFrame NIC products providing end-to-end connectivity options for the most cost-effective and flexible network solutions. Go to https://www.atto.com for more info.