FxFactory releases XEffects Rips plug-ins for Final Cut Pro X
FxFactory has released XEffects Rips (https://fxfactory.com/info/xeffectsrips/), a new set of Final Cut Pro X plug-ins. Developed by partner Idustrial Revolution, they emulate the ripping of paper, separating the media into two halves with a photorealistic edge.

The rip has onscreen controls for direction and rotation; the rip itself can be positioned using X and Y controls and rotated to any angle. Each plug-in comes loaded with a choice of 10 different edges which can be adjusted for edge width, color, and offset.

XEffects Rips is distributed through FxFactory online. It’s being launched at a discounted price of $39 for one week (until March 1). The normal price is $49.

 

