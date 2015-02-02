Gro CRM platform for the Mac now includes stripe integration

Gro Software (www.grocrm.com) has announced Gro CRM integration with Stripe. Gro CRM is a remarkably easy-to-use and intelligent business contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management.

With the Gro CRM Stripe integration, it only takes a few minutes to start accepting payments and process credit cards with the Gro CRM platform, according to the folks at Gro Software.

Gro CRM is a free download, but requires a monthly or annual subscription. Solo subscriptions are available for $14.99/seat/month, Basic subscriptions are available for $24.99/seat/month, and pro subscriptions are available for $49.99/seat/month. A 14-day free trial is available at the Gro CRM website.