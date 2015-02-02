AKVIS updates eight of its macOS apps

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has updated eight of its artistic programs available as plugins and standalone applications: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor.

The new versions offer the updated Texture Library, new Random Patterns frame, some interface changes, and other improvements. Each program can be purchased individually or in AKVIS Artistic Bundle at half price for a limited time. They’re compatible with macOS 10.7 or higher.