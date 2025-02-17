iDevices announces Instant Switch, a wireless remote wall switch

iDevices (www.iDevicesinc.com) has released the Instant Switch, a $34.95remote wireless wall switch that users can pair with their iDevices products via Bluetooth technology for smart home control.

Instead of cutting holes or running wires, users can place the battery-powered Instant Switch anywhere in their home in seconds for control of their iDevices products. For example, when paired to a hard-wired iDevices Wall or Dimmer Switch, the Instant Switch immediately creates a 3- or 4-way control configuration for added functionality and user experience. The Instant Switch is also designed to control hard-to-reach places, outdoor lighting from inside, as well as provide additional access wherever it’s needed.

You can mount the Instant Switch with just a peel-and-stick to the wall using the included Command Strip from 3M. The pre-installed battery has a two-year lifespan. Since the Instant Switch mimics a permanently installed light switch, it can also be fitted with any standard rocker faceplate.