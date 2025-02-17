Clearhaus brings Apple Pay to 5,000 Nordic webshops

Mobile payment and digital wallet service, Apple Pay was first introduced to Sweden, Denmark and Finland in the fourth quarter of 2017. Now, in a move to make this new technology available to its 5,000+ Nordic merchants, Danish acquirer Clearhaus has added support for payments made with Apple Pay.

Soon after its Nordic release on the Oct. 24, 2017, top Nordic banks like Nordea, Jyske Bank, Edenred, N26 and ST1 were quick to adopt Apple’s mobile payment service, which allowed physical stores across the region to accept contactless payments with iOS devices, says Katrine Bak Primdahl from Jyske Bank.

Online payment gateway solutions and acquirers were quick to follow suit. Clearhouse CEO Claus M. Christensen, adds that “he emergence of mobile-friendly payment technology like Apple Pay proves that consumer behavior is changing - and webshops will need to adapt quickly.”

Clearhaus is an EU payment institution and acquirer, whose goal is to make it quick and easy for merchants to accept payments from Visa and Mastercard.

Apple Pay is currently available in 20 countries: Australia, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the U.S., Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.