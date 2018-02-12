Twelve South releases the SurfacePad for iPhone X

Twelve South has released the $49.99 SurfacePad for iPhone X (https://tinyurl.com/zdrx3jd). It protects the front and rear of the smartphone, while providing sleep/wake functionality via magnetized front cover.

The SurfacePad for iPhone X has automatic wake/sleep functionality when opening or closing the front flap. It has a full-grain leather design and is available in black, cognac and deep teal flavors.

The SurfacePad for iPhone X Black is Qi charging compatible so it doesn’t have to be removed for using a wireless charger. It has an incorporated viewing/ isplay stand and a two-card wallet on the front flap.