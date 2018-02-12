Jamf releases Jamf Pro 10.2, earns Gartner recognition in EMM category

Jamf has released Jamf Pro 10.2 (https://www.jamf.com/products/jamf-pro/), its enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution for Apple devices, which expands on the patch management framework by adding support for external patch sources.

Users can now leverage patch reporting, patch notifications and patch policies for any third-party or in-house software titles hosted on an external source, while keeping all third-party software up to date and secure with both Jamf-managed and external patch sources.



Additionally, Jamf was recognized alongside Cisco and Google as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for EMM Suites, with a 4.6 out of 5 rating based on 135 reviews. The distinction is based on reviews by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of end-user reviews and the overall user ratings.