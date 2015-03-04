Cisdem releases iPhone Recovery 4 for the Mac
Cisdem releases iPhone Recovery 4 for the Mac

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has updated iPhone Recovery for Mac to version 4.0. The app can recover the photos, messages, contacts, video etc.

According to the folks at Cisdem, the new version enhances the contacts, messages, videos, voice memos, and call history recovery.

Pricing starts at $39.99 for a one-year license. A demo is available for download.

 

