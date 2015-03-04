AKVIS Decorator for macOS upgraded to version 6.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has updated AKVIS Decorator, its smart resurfacing and recoloring tool for macOS (10.7 and higher). Version 6.0 offers new tools, the selection saving feature, full compatibility with Photoshop CC 2018, a number of interface improvements, etc. Also, it’s now possible to apply different textures to the same image.

AKVIS Decorator allows youto alter the surface of any objects such as clothes, furniture, buildings, cars, walls, etc. The built-in library offers more than 1800 textures to suit most needs.

The product is available as a standalone program and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop and other image editors. A Home license is $54. AKVIS subscribers can buy the product at a special reduced price (10% off). One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers.

Version 6.0 is a free update for users who bought Decorator in the last 12 months. Users, whose license is older and is not valid for the new version, can get Decorator 6.0 for $14.95.