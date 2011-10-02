Open Screen Ltd. releases Archisketch 2.9 for iPad
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Open Screen Ltd. releases Archisketch 2.9 for iPad

Open Screen has released Archisketch 2.9 (http://www.archisketch.eu), the latest version of its scale-aware sketching app for the iPad.

With its freehand sketching features and solid line drawing tools, Archisketch provides an early-stage design and development solution with, according to the folks at Open Screen, none of the complications of the CAD and BIM software traditionally used in the design industry.

Archisketch 2.9 is available immediately from the Apple App Store as a free download for use with up to 50 shapes in two projects, with an in-app purchase for unlimited shapes and projects for $9.99. Version 2.9 requires iOS 11 or later on an iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro. Support for Apple Pencil requires an iPad Pro.

What’s more, Open Screen is now accepting submissions to it's "Archisketch Drawing Contest," with more than $2500 in prize monies to be won.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Sandvox 2.10.11 - Easily build eye-catch...
Sandvox is for Mac users who want to create a professional looking website quickly and easily. With Sandvox, you don't need to be a Web genius to build a stylish, feature-rich, standards-compliant... Read more
Mac DVDRipper Pro 7.1.2 - Copy, backup,...
Mac DVDRipper Pro is the DVD backup solution that lets you protect your DVDs from scratches, save your batteries by reading your movies from your hard disk, manage your collection with just a few... Read more
Persecond 1.2 - Timelapse video made eas...
Persecond is the easy, fun way to create a beautiful timelapse video. Import an image sequence from any camera, trim the length of your video, adjust the speed and playback direction, and you’re done... Read more
Cocktail 11.3 - General maintenance and...
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
Google Earth 7.3.1.4507 - View and contr...
Google Earth gives you a wealth of imagery and geographic information. Explore destinations like Maui and Paris, or browse content from Wikipedia, National Geographic, and more. Google Earth combines... Read more
Opera 51.0.2830.26 - High-performance We...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
Ableton Live 10.0.1 - Record music using...
Ableton Live lets you create and record music on your Mac. Use digital instruments, pre-recorded sounds, and sampled loops to arrange, produce, and perform your music like never before. Ableton Live... Read more
A Better Finder Attributes 6.08 - Change...
A Better Finder Attributes is the ultimate file-tweaking tool for OS X. It combines photo-shooting date and file date changing along with a few unique tricks of its own. Change EXIF Timestamps at... Read more
iFinance 4.4.1 - Comprehensively manage...
iFinance allows you to keep track of your income and spending -- from your lunchbreak coffee to your new car -- in the most convenient and fastest way. Clearly arranged transaction lists of all your... Read more
Wireshark 2.4.4 - Network protocol analy...
Wireshark is one of the world's foremost network protocol analyzers, and is the standard in many parts of the industry. It is the continuation of a project that started in 1998. Hundreds of... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Love CSR racing 2? Then check out our li...
CSR Racing 2 is a lot of fun, and no mistake. And if driving down straight roads, changing gears and cackling is your idea of entertainment, then there are other games on the App Store that are going to be right up your street as well. | Read more »
Dissidia Final Fantasy OO: How to master...
It's time to get brave. Specifically, we're going to talk about how to master the Bravery system that is at the very heart of combat in Dissidia Final Fantasy OO, which makes battles a matter of good timing even though they are 100 percent turn-... | Read more »
Dice Soccer City Guide - How to Roll Ove...
Dice City Soccer is a game that’s all about taking chances and rolling the dice. It’s not just a matter of luck though. Check out these tips to help you roll past the competition: Team work makes the dream work [Read more] | Read more »
These are the best superhero games for i...
Sometimes it feels like everything is superheroes nowadays. Films, books, drawings on the wall, breakfast cereals, everything is branded with something-man or captain-thingy. And it's no different in the world of mobile gaming either. [Read more] | Read more »
Headshot ZD Guide - How to Survive Just...
Surviving in the zombie apocalypse can be quite tough, particularly if you’re dealing with the kind of zombies that can only be dispatched with shots to the head. Headshot ZD gives you that exact task in a free-to-play, survival-action format, and... | Read more »
Around the Empire: What have you missed...
January is over and done with. Welcome to February. I hope it's been treating you well. And if it hasn't, well come over here, have a sit down and a cup of cocoa, and read all about the exciting things happening across the Steel Media empire over... | Read more »
All the best games on sale for iPhone an...
Another week has flown by. Why it feels like only a matter of minutes ago it was the start of January and we all swore blind we were going to keep our New Year's resolutions. Now it's February, and time has once again proven how utterly weak we... | Read more »
Disc Drivin' 2 Guide - How to Slide...
Disc Drivin’ 2 is not your normal racer. Its turn-based gameplay and disc-based antics make for a really unique gameplay experience that might not be so easy to handle at first. Rest assured though, if you keep these tips in mind, you’ll be... | Read more »
Casual online multiplayer Mini Golf King...
Bluehole PNIX has just recently added a brand new update that aims to sink even more competition and party antics into its arcade multiplayer, Mini Golf King. Shrinking down the noble sport onto mobile, developer Bluehole PNIX adds in a fair share... | Read more »
PAKO 2 Guide - How to be a Better Wheelm...
PAKO 2’s stylish crime action can get really overwhelming really quickly, so much so that it can be hard to understand what you need to do to get better. Don’t fret though, we have some tips to help you be a more effective wheelman: [Read more] | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Save up to $420 on the purchase of a 15″ MacB...
Save $360-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 15″ MacBook Pro with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for each model from any reseller. An standard... Read more
Save up to $180 on the purchase of a 13″ MacB...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB... Read more
Save up to $190 on the purchase of an iPad Pr...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 10″ and 12″ iPad Pros for $100-$190 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: –... Read more
Amazon offers savings up to $111 on 27″ iMacs
Amazon has 27″ iMacs on sale for up to $111 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2199 $100 off MSRP – 27″ 3.5GHz iMac (MNEA2LL/A): $1891.37 $109 off MSRP – 27″ 3.4GHz iMac (... Read more
Sale! Save $150 to $200 on 15″ Apple MacBook...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
Save up to $80 on a 12″ iPad Pro, pay no sale...
B&H Photo has 12″ iPad Pros on sale for up to $80 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 12″ 64GB WiFi iPad Pro: $749 $50 off MSRP – 12″ 256GB WiFi iPad... Read more
12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook on sale for $11...
Amazon has the 2017 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free: 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook: $1199.99 $100 off MSRP Read more
13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air on sale for $107...
Newegg has the 256GB 13″ MacBook Air on sale for $120 off MSRP including free shipping. Newegg will include a free Krazilla KZH800 USB Gaming Headset: – 13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air (MQD42LL/A): $... Read more
Save on Beats: $20-$85 off headphones, earpho...
Walmart has #Beats by Dr. Dre on sale on their online store for $20-$85 off MSRP, depending on the item: – Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $134, save $66 – BeatsX Earphones: $109, save $40 – Beats... Read more
Save $50-$80 with Apple refurbished 2017 9″ i...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 9.7″ WiFi iPads available for $50-$80 off the cost of new models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each iPad, and shipping is free: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Solution Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solution Consultant Job Number: 113390933 West Covina, California, United States Posted: 05-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate Read more
Hardware System Design Engineer - *Apple* W...
# Hardware System Design Engineer - Apple Watch Job Number: 57241944 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 04-Feb-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Pay Fraud Prevention Specialist - Ap...
# Apple Pay Fraud Prevention Specialist Job Number: 113463140 Austin, Texas, United States Posted: 02-Feb-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Apple is Read more
Technical Writer - Commerce and Payments, *A...
# Technical Writer - Commerce and Payments, Apple Media Products Job Number: 113428391 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 26-Jan-2018 Weekly Read more
*Apple* Technical Specialist - Apple, Inc. (...
…purchase our products, you re the one who helps them get more out of their new Apple technology. Your day in the Apple Store is filled with a range of focused Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.