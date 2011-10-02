Open Screen Ltd. releases Archisketch 2.9 for iPad

Open Screen has released Archisketch 2.9 (http://www.archisketch.eu), the latest version of its scale-aware sketching app for the iPad.

With its freehand sketching features and solid line drawing tools, Archisketch provides an early-stage design and development solution with, according to the folks at Open Screen, none of the complications of the CAD and BIM software traditionally used in the design industry.

Archisketch 2.9 is available immediately from the Apple App Store as a free download for use with up to 50 shapes in two projects, with an in-app purchase for unlimited shapes and projects for $9.99. Version 2.9 requires iOS 11 or later on an iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro. Support for Apple Pencil requires an iPad Pro.

What’s more, Open Screen is now accepting submissions to it's "Archisketch Drawing Contest," with more than $2500 in prize monies to be won.