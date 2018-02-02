ZAGG debuts Rugged Book keyboard/detachable case for the iPad

ZAGG (www.ZAGG.com) has announced the $129.99 Rugged Book, a wireless keyboard and detachable case for the Apple iPad, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Air 2.

It boasts four modes (book, keyboard, case, and video), an adjustable cradle hinge for 180 degrees of viewing angles, and a detachable keyboard with reinforced metal plating. The Rugged Book also features four layers of construction that meet military drop-test standards, allowing it to protect the device from drops from up to two meters/6.6 feet, says Charlie Quong, vice president, product development for ZAGG.

Backlit keys, available in seven different colors, make typing easy in low-light conditions, he adds. The rechargeable battery purportedly lasts up to two years between charges; built-in magnets activate the keyboard’s sleep/wake function to preserve battery life.