Graphic Node releases GN Templates for iWork 4.0.2

Graphic Node has rolled out GN Templates for iWork 4.0.2, an update to its package of templates for iWork. Sporting a new interface and anew section for Pictures, the new update adds hundreds of customizable designs.

GN Templates for iWork 4.0.2 is free, but does tout in-app purchases. It’s available exclusively at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/y9csqz6k).