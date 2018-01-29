Mac-Chi launches Enact app for macOS

Mac-Chi has debuted Enact, a macOS productivity app that focuses on simplifying the movement of data. It allows users to format, save, print, or post the clipboard contents to social media.

By dragging text onto the Enact dock icon, users can optionally include a customizable citation when dispatching the text. Users can also directly open a specific tab in Safari by clicking on a status item in the menubar.

Enact requires macOS 10.10 or later. It’s free to download from the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ybb6gnxk). However, in-app purchases allow you to access “premium” features.