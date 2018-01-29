LibreOffice upgraded to version 6.0

The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 6.0 (https://www.libreoffice.org), an update of the LibreOffice family for macOS, Windows, Linux and the cloud. It adds a large number of significant new features to the core engine and to individual modules (Writer, Calc and Impress/Draw), with the objective of providing users the best in terms of personal productivity, according to the folks at The Document Foundation.

LibreOffice Online is fundamentally a server service, and should be installed and configured by adding a cloud storage and a SSL certificate. It might be considered an enabling technology for the cloud of ISPs or the private cloud of enterprises and large organizations.

LibreOffice users, free software advocates and community members can support The Document Foundation with a donation.