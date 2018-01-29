Final Cut Pro X 3D sports graphics plugins released by FxFactory

FxFactory has released XEffects 3D Sports Graphics, a Final Cut Pro X plugin suite for macOS.

Developed by partner Idustrial Revolution, the plugins are designed to fulfill the need in sports of displaying, fixtures, teams, in play graphics, results tables and of course, name supers and associated locators, and tags. Although designed for sports coverage, the plugins can also be used in other types of video and television production.

XEffects 3D Sports Graphics is distributed on the FxFactory app store (https://tinyurl.com/ycmbb7ea). It’s being launched at a discounted price of $39 (normally it’s $49) for one week (until Feb. 6).