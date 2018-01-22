Apple’s Logic Pro X upgraded to version 10.4

Apple has updated Logic Pro X — its macOS software for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing — to version 10.4. Here’s a list of the new features:

Smart Tempo

• Advanced tempo detection lets you automatically combine content together, regardless of their original tempo

• Record audio without using a click or drag in an audio file and have the performance define your project tempo

• Add any audio file and have it automatically conform to the project tempo

Plug-Ins

• ChromaVerb is a sophisticated new algorithmic reverb with a colorful, interactive interface for creating rich acoustic spaces

• Space Designer is a convolution reverb with a new design and a scalable, Retina interface

• Step FX adds rhythmic multi-effect processing using 3 powerful step sequencers and an X/Y pad

• Phat FX makes your tracks bigger and bolder using 9 effects that add warmth and punch to your sounds

• The Vintage EQ Collection provides 3 accurate models of vintage analog EQs from the 1950s to the 1970s

• Studio Strings and Studio Horns are deeply sampled, realistic ensemble instruments with custom articulation controls

• Mellotron is now available as a standalone instrument plug-in

• Retro Synth now offers 18 different filter models

More Content

• 2 new Drummers play roots and jazz-influenced brush styles

• 2 vintage brush kits for Drum Kit Designer

• More than 800 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres

• New Visions library for Alchemy adds 150 cinematic presets

Additional Features

• You can now undo mixer and plug-in actions

• The Files Browser now allows you to bookmark locations for your favorite folders containing samples or projects

• In addition to Apple Loops, the Loop Browser now supports looping audio file and can preview them in sync with project tempo

• A new universal design for controlling articulations provides a consistent interface for Logic and third-party instruments

Logic Pro 10.4 is a free upgrade for registered users. For new users the cost is $199.99. Logic Pro X is available at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/maeze2w).