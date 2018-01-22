Apple’s Logic Pro X upgraded to version 10.4
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Apple’s Logic Pro X upgraded to version 10.4

Apple has updated Logic Pro X — its macOS software for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing — to version 10.4. Here’s a list of the new features:

Smart Tempo
• Advanced tempo detection lets you automatically combine content together, regardless of their original tempo
• Record audio without using a click or drag in an audio file and have the performance define your project tempo
• Add any audio file and have it automatically conform to the project tempo

Plug-Ins
• ChromaVerb is a sophisticated new algorithmic reverb with a colorful, interactive interface for creating rich acoustic spaces
• Space Designer is a convolution reverb with a new design and a scalable, Retina interface
• Step FX adds rhythmic multi-effect processing using 3 powerful step sequencers and an X/Y pad
• Phat FX makes your tracks bigger and bolder using 9 effects that add warmth and punch to your sounds
• The Vintage EQ Collection provides 3 accurate models of vintage analog EQs from the 1950s to the 1970s
• Studio Strings and Studio Horns are deeply sampled, realistic ensemble instruments with custom articulation controls
• Mellotron is now available as a standalone instrument plug-in
• Retro Synth now offers 18 different filter models

More Content
• 2 new Drummers play roots and jazz-influenced brush styles
• 2 vintage brush kits for Drum Kit Designer
• More than 800 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres
• New Visions library for Alchemy adds 150 cinematic presets

Additional Features
• You can now undo mixer and plug-in actions
• The Files Browser now allows you to bookmark locations for your favorite folders containing samples or projects
• In addition to Apple Loops, the Loop Browser now supports looping audio file and can preview them in sync with project tempo
• A new universal design for controlling articulations provides a consistent interface for Logic and third-party instruments

Logic Pro 10.4 is a free upgrade for registered users. For new users the cost is $199.99. Logic Pro X is available at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/maeze2w).

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Final Draft 10.0.6 - Industry-leading sc...
Final Draft allows you to use your creative energy to focus on the content; let Final Draft take care of the style. Final Draft is the number-one selling application specifically designed for writing... Read more
Logic Pro X 10.4 - Music creation and au...
Logic Pro X is the most advanced version of Logic ever. Sophisticated new tools for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing are built around a modern interface that's designed to get creative... Read more
XMind ZEN 9.0.0 - Mind mapping and proje...
XMind ZEN is a mind-mapping tool based off of the same open-source project as XMind Pro. It supports the same map structures and 100% compatible with XMind 8. It has new themes, some with more muted... Read more
Pinegrow 4.3 - Mockup and design webpage...
Pinegrow (was Pinegrow Web Designer) is desktop app that lets you mockup and design webpages faster with multi-page editing, CSS and LESS styling, and smart components for Bootstrap, Foundation,... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 11.2 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
ffWorks 1.0.2 - Convert multimedia files...
ffWorks (was iFFmpeg), focused on simplicity, brings a fresh approach to the use of FFmpeg, allowing you to create ultra-high-quality movies without the need to write a single line of code on the... Read more
Stacks 3.5.7 - New way to create pages i...
Stacks is a new way to create pages in RapidWeaver. It's a plugin designed to combine drag-and-drop simplicity with the power of fluid layout. Features Fluid Layout: Stacks lets you build pages... Read more
DxO PhotoLab 1.1.1 - Image enhancement f...
DxO PhotoLab (was DxO Optics Pro) provides a complete set of smart assisted corrections that you can manually fine-tune at any time. Take control on every aspect of your photos: effectively remove... Read more
Apple iTunes 12.7.3 - Play Apple Music a...
Apple iTunes lets you organize and stream Apple Music, download and watch video and listen to Podcasts. It can automatically download new music, app, and book purchases across all your devices and... Read more
Sierra Cache Cleaner 11.1.3 - Clear cach...
Sierra Cache Cleaner is an award-winning general purpose tool for macOS X. SCC makes system maintenance simple with an easy point-and-click interface to many macOS X functions. Novice and expert... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Four Last Things (Games)
Four Last Things 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Pilfer from poets, bargain with bishops and serenade the local simpleton on your hapless quest for absolution. Four Last... | Read more »
Meteorfall: Journey (Games)
Meteorfall: Journey 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Meteorfall is a deck-building roguelike. You'll choose your class from one of four unique adventurers, and then set out... | Read more »
The best games that came out for iPhone...
Wake up everyone! It's new releases day. And my oh my what a set of new releases we've got this time around. New format too! We're going to be updating this list on a weekly basis, so add it to your bookmarks or RSS feeds or whatever it is that... | Read more »
Action strategy game Super Senso makes i...
Question: What do giant mechs, tentacled aliens, and zombies have in common? They all feature in TURBO’s Super Senso, the highly popular turn-based mech battler which now finally makes its way across the pond to treat European audiences, as well as... | Read more »
Penny Arcade Slots enters its Closed Bet...
Unlike most other studios, the developers behind the new social casino app Penny Arcade Slots can boast a wealth of realworld experience having built slot machines for casinos around the world. And now it's welcoming players to put its latest... | Read more »
Here are the best ships at everything in...
Which ships become your go-to choices in World of Warships Blitz can be something of a personal preference. You might want to work through one country's tech tree in particular or just have a certain class that becomes your specialty. [Read more] | Read more »
The Room: Old Sins (Games)
The Room: Old Sins 1.0.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.2 (iTunes) Description: Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a... | Read more »
Thumper: Pocket Edition (Games)
Thumper: Pocket Edition 1.02 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.02 (iTunes) Description: Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave... | Read more »
Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 (Games)
Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: The next chapter in the highly-anticipated Sci-Fi saga inspired by Out There, the multi-award-winning space... | Read more »
Jydge hints, tips, and tricks - Everythi...
Just released on iOS, Jydge is a prequel to Neon Chrome and is set in the same universe. Not just that, but the games play in pretty similar ways with them both being twin stick shooters full of surprises. As you might expect from a 10tons game,... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Sale! 15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro for $...
B&H Photo has the 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro (MJLQ2LL/A) on sale for $1749 including free shipping plus NY sales tax only. Their price is $250 off MSRP. Read more
Apple refurbished 2017 9″ iPads available for...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 9.7″ WiFi iPads available for $50-$80 off the cost of new models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each iPad, and shipping is free: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $... Read more
Where to buy 10″ Apple iPad Pros for up to $1...
B&H Photo has 10″ and #Apple #iPad Pros on sale for $50-$100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only. Note that some sale prices are restricted to certain... Read more
Thursday steal! 13″ 3.1GHz/512GB Silver MacBo...
Amazon has the 13″ 3.1GHz/512GB Silver MacBook Pro on sale today for $1799.99 including free shipping. Their price is $200 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model from any Apple... Read more
B&H offers 12″ Apple iPad Pros for $50-$8...
B&H Photo has 12″ iPad Pros on sale for up to $80 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 12″ 64GB WiFi iPad Pro: $749 $50 off MSRP – 12″ 256GB WiFi iPad... Read more
Where to buy 13″ Apple MacBook Pros for up to...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A... Read more
Apple Refurbished 2017 iMacs available starti...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: – 27... Read more
Apple offers clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook A...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $809. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
Clearance Apple refurbished iMacs available s...
Apple has previous-generation Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs available starting at $849. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are... Read more
How to save $150-$420 on the purchase of a 20...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Data Scientist, *Apple* Ecosystem (AMP Anal...
# Data Scientist, Apple Ecosystem (AMP Analytics) Job Number: 113428728 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 24-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description:SalesSpecialist - Retail Customer Service and SalesTransform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Data Scientist, *Apple* Ecosystem (AMP Anal...
# Data Scientist, Apple Ecosystem (AMP Analytics) Job Number: 113428728 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 23-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description:SalesSpecialist - Retail Customer Service and SalesTransform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.