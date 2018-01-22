Apple’s Logic Pro X upgraded to version 10.4
Apple has updated Logic Pro X — its macOS software for professional songwriting, editing, and mixing — to version 10.4. Here’s a list of the new features:
Smart Tempo
• Advanced tempo detection lets you automatically combine content together, regardless of their original tempo
• Record audio without using a click or drag in an audio file and have the performance define your project tempo
• Add any audio file and have it automatically conform to the project tempo
Plug-Ins
• ChromaVerb is a sophisticated new algorithmic reverb with a colorful, interactive interface for creating rich acoustic spaces
• Space Designer is a convolution reverb with a new design and a scalable, Retina interface
• Step FX adds rhythmic multi-effect processing using 3 powerful step sequencers and an X/Y pad
• Phat FX makes your tracks bigger and bolder using 9 effects that add warmth and punch to your sounds
• The Vintage EQ Collection provides 3 accurate models of vintage analog EQs from the 1950s to the 1970s
• Studio Strings and Studio Horns are deeply sampled, realistic ensemble instruments with custom articulation controls
• Mellotron is now available as a standalone instrument plug-in
• Retro Synth now offers 18 different filter models
More Content
• 2 new Drummers play roots and jazz-influenced brush styles
• 2 vintage brush kits for Drum Kit Designer
• More than 800 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres
• New Visions library for Alchemy adds 150 cinematic presets
Additional Features
• You can now undo mixer and plug-in actions
• The Files Browser now allows you to bookmark locations for your favorite folders containing samples or projects
• In addition to Apple Loops, the Loop Browser now supports looping audio file and can preview them in sync with project tempo
• A new universal design for controlling articulations provides a consistent interface for Logic and third-party instruments
Logic Pro 10.4 is a free upgrade for registered users. For new users the cost is $199.99.