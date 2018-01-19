Swift Playgrounds revved to version 2.0

Apple has updated Swift Playgrounds, a free iPad app (available at the Apple App Store) to teach kids of any age basic coding skills in Swift, to version 2.0. Now you can subscribe to playgrounds from your favorite third party creators, then browse and download their content directly within Swift Playgrounds. Other changes include:

° Subscriptions automatically show new playgrounds when available and alert you to updates.

° New robots including IBM's TJBot and Mekamon are available from the Add Subscriptions button.

° New content gallery shows all playgrounds including third-party subscriptions in a single view.

° Documentation for iOS features and commands is now available from the Help button and the tools menu.

° Locations button lets you open playgrounds from the Files app on your iPad.

° Third-party robot playgrounds previously included in the app are now available directly from their respective authors when you browse subscriptions.