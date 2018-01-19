Rogue Amoeba announces Farrago sound app for the Mac

Rogue Amoeba has announced Farrago, a new soundboard app for the Mac. It allows performers to quickly play sound bites, audio effects, and music clips.

The folks at Rogue Amoeba say that fast triggering via keyboard or mouse is coupled with robust playback options including fades, adjustable in/out points, and more. Audio management is handed via the tile-based interface. The tile layout can be adjusted thanks to the “limitless number of sets allow grouping in any way imaginable.”

Podcasters can use Farrago to include musical accompaniment and sound effects during recording sessions, while theater techs can run the audio for live shows. What’s more, podcasters can use Farrago in conjunction with Rogue Amoeba’s audio routing tool Loopback and their audio recorder Audio Hijack.

Farrago requires macOS 10.10 or higher. A demo is available for download (https://rogueamoeba.com/farrago/). The unrestricted full version of the software is regularly priced at $49. For a limited time, however, all users can take advantage of the discounted introductory price of just $39.