QNAP releases Cinema28
QNAP releases Cinema28

QNAP Systems has released Cinema28 (https://tinyurl.com/y7ynnqh6), a multi-zone multimedia application that allows for single-interface management of multimedia playback, streaming, and more.

Cinema28 turns a QNAP NAS into a multimedia hub that provides greater convenience for users to stream media files to connected devices throughout every corner of a house. It integrates the streaming functionalities of QNAP’s existing applications (including Photo Station, Video Station and Music Station) into a single app, allowing users to centrally manage all of the media files on their NAS and linked storage devices. No matter where the playback devices (including PC, smart TV, and mobile devices) are located, users can simply drag-and-drop files or playlists onto them for direct playback.

Cinema28 can play audio using speakers connected to the NAS line-out, USB ports, and Bluetooth devices. Video playback is supported using the NAS HDMI port, HD Player, DLNA devices, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

 

