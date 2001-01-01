Momenta B.V. introduces Agenda for the Mac

Momenta B.V. has introduced Agenda (https://agenda.com/), its debut application for macOS (10.12 and higher). Agenda is a date-focused note taking app for planning and documenting projects.

The app is made available under an interesting sales model: it’s free to use with no time restrictions, but an in-app purchase will permanently unlock all premium features released in the coming year. With Agenda, you group notes for each project into a timeline.

Notes can be manually ordered in the timeline, or given a date. They can also be coupled to events in the Calendar app.