European tech colleges adopt Apple’s Everyone Can Code initiative

Apple has announced 70 colleges and universities in Europe have adopted Everyone Can Code, a comprehensive program designed by Apple to help everyone learn to build mobile apps. These colleges and universities are adopting Apple’s App Development with Swift curriculum.

Everyone Can Code is a program designed by Apple to help everyone learn how to code, creating opportunities for all students and preparing them for the workforce. The program includes a range of free resources, from helping students explore basic coding concepts to building fully functional apps. Touted as safe, fast, and expressive, Swift appeals to developers who are aiming to build on Apple’s multiple platforms, such as iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

Education institutions in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and Portugal will offer App Development with Swift to prepare their students for future careers in app development. The full-year course was designed by Apple engineers and educators to teach coding and app design to students of all levels and backgrounds.

Harlow College in the UK will offer App Development with Swift to its 3,000 students — including adults seeking to regain employment — in order to teach them coding skills and prepare them for app development careers.

The Chair for Applied Software Engineering at the Technical University of Munich in Germany focuses on using Swift and ARKit to teach hands-on software engineering and entrepreneurial business skills to its students. They work closely with local businesses, including BMW and Siemens to ensure learning is relevant to today’s workplace.

Mercantec Vocational College in Denmark is a publicly funded vocational school, offering its 3,000 students the opportunity to learn coding before moving on to careers with local businesses.

Hogeschool van Arnhem en Nijmegen in the Netherlands attracts a range of students looking for both undergraduate degrees and short vocational courses. Its 34,000 students now have the ability to learn to code through App Development with Swift.