Kool Tools: Epson OmniLink printer

Epson’s (www.epson.com) $1875 OmniLink-H6000V is a multifunction thermal receipt printer that’s ideal for merchants in retail as well as financial institutions that want to enhance the overall transaction experience for their customers.

According to the November, 2017 Grocery Tech Trends Study by “RIS News and Progressive Grocer,” POS is the core of the store for grocery retailers (and other retail segments, too). It not only manages checkout and keeps a record of transactions, but it connects the information to dozens of other essential enterprise applications.

The study adds that despite downplaying the immediate threat of Amazon, a huge majority of grocers (85%) clearly believe that developing their own digital capabilities should be placed at the top of their tech investment priority list. Epson recognizes this and ensures merchants have access to the latest POS solutions that help provide the essential capabilities they need.

Designed with significant business critical improvements, the OmniLink TM-H6000V multifunction hybrid printer supports advanced functionality to 'future proof' the product for many years to come. With dynamic multi-interface connectivity (including built-in Ethernet and USB interfaces), it can be shared by mobile devices and legacy POS terminals.

Designed for the cloud, the TM-H6000V helps businesses leverage printing from Web-based apps including online ordering services, so they're ready for the ever-changing world of retail. Remote printer monitoring1 means less down time and an intuitive control panel provides clear error indications. The TM-H6000V also facilitates distributed proximity-based printing with Beacon2 and NFC3 technologies, and offers advanced paper-saving features.