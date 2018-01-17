DJ Mixer Professional now compatible with maOS High Sierra

DJMixerSoft (http://www.djmixersoft.com) has updated DJ Mixer Professional to version 3.6.9. It’s an update of the 4-deck DJ mixing software.

Version 3.6.9 adds macOS 10.13 High Sierra compatibility. It also brings support for eight new high-end DJ controllers from Numark, Denon, Reloop, Hercules.

DJ Mixer Professional costs $99.95. A demo is available for download.