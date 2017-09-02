DEVONthink for macOS revved to version 2.9.17

DEVONtechnologies has updated all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink for macOS with usability enhancements and bug fixes.

Version 2.9.17 makes the web interface of DEVONthink Pro Office compatible again to current web browsers and improves importing email via drag-and-drop. It also adds support for tables created on iOS, facilitates cross-linking documents, and lets users search for PDF annotations and text entered into PDF forms. All four updates are free and recommended for all users.

All editions can be downloaded from www.devontechnologies.com and be test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent for attractive bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies' online shop.