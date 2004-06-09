Troi Serial Plug-in 5.0.1 now available

Troi Automatisering today announced the availability of the final version of Troi Serial Plug-in 5.0.1 for FileMaker Pro 16. It’s a maintenance upgrade.

Troi Serial Plug-in can be used whenever you need to send or receive ASCII data over a serial port. A fully functional demo version of Troi Serial Plug-in 5.0.1 is available for downloading at https://www.troi.com/products/serialplugin/ . A cross platform developer license costs $999.

Version 5.0.1 works with the 5.0 version of the registration. If you bought a license for a pre-5.0 version on or after June 2, 2016 the upgrade is free. Eligible users have been sent a new registration string in May 2017. Upgrades from a cross platform developer license bought before June 2, 2016 are available from US$ 499. You can order upgrades from the Troi website.