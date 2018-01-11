AKVIS releases Pin-Up Pack for AKVIS Frames, AKVIS ArtSuite
AKVIS releases Pin-Up Pack for AKVIS Frames, AKVIS ArtSuite

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released a new set of frames — the $17 Pin-Up Pack, created exclusively for use in AKVIS Frames (free) and AKVIS ArtSuite $39).

Pin-up style that was extremely popular in the USA in the 1940s and the 1950s is undergoing a revival nowadays. The term not only refers to the retro fashion, but also to art, graphic design, filming and photography (so-called Cheesecake photography style). You can use the Pin-Up Pack to decorate your photographs

On the Mac platform, the AKVIS products run on macOS 10.7 and higher. A demo os AKVIS ArtSuite is available for download.

 

