Jan. 11 news from CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. There are too many announcements to list each one in a separate article, so here are some of today’s highlights:

Incase (www.incase.com) has announced the upcoming, $199 IconConnected Power Sleeve for the MacBook. It’s a sleeve that sports both a USB-C port and USB-A port, so you can charge your Mac laptop or any other USB powered device.

Satechi has debuted: the Smart Dual Charging Station, which showcases, stores, and charges the latest generation of iPhones and Apple Watches, as well as the Apple Pencil and Siri Remote; and the Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger, which features four charging ports, including USB-C and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Seagate Technology (www.seagate.com) has unveiled a range of new products, including: the LaCie DJI Copilot, a backup on-set solution enabling drone users to ingest and review their content in full resolution without a computer; the LaCie Rugged Secure, a drive designed to withstand all-terrain extreme conditions from photo shoots in sub-zero temperatures to repeated drops on hard studio floors; and the 5U84 high-density enclosure.

Netgear (www.netgear.com) plans to update its Arlo Baby Smart HD Monitoring Camera later this quarter to include support for HomeKit. The upgrade will allow for the live video feed to be viewable from within the Home app on an iPhone or iPad, as well as a request to Siri.

The new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush uses Apple’s ResearchKit with the user's permission to crowdsource toothbrushing data so the company can "anticipate the future of oral care.” ResearchKit turns an iPhone into a tool for medical research by helping doctors, scientists and other researchers gather data more frequently and more accurately from participants anywhere in the world using iPhone apps.

Participants enrolled in these app-based studies can review an interactive informed consent process, easily complete active tasks or submit survey responses, and choose how their health data is shared with researchers, making contributions to medical research easier than ever.

Brydge has announced its new range of premium mobile accessories. The range of new accessories includes slimline protective cases for the iPad, universal mobile batteries, premium charging cables, and tablet screen protectors.

Aquantia (www.aquantia.com) is showcasing a select suite of Thunderbolt™ 3 solutions to Multi-Gig Ethernet adaptors for Macs and PCs, featuring Aquantia AQtion Ethernet Controllers. The company says that, for the first time, road warriors with thin, light laptops will be able to experience true Multi-Gig connectivity by using one of the adapters to connect to a local high-performance Multi-Gigabit network.

Orbit announced that its B-hyve line of smart irrigation products is adding support for Apple HomeKit. Compatible with all future B-hyve Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Timers as well as the new B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer, customers now have the ability to control these devices through the Apple Home app on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or with their voice using Siri. The HomeKit-enabled outdoor B-hyve Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Timer will be available this month.

Alpine Electronics today launched the iLX-F309, an in-dash system that brings the 9-inch screen size to a variety of vehicles. And it’s compatible with Apple’s CarPlay.

Speaking of CarPlay, Sony has debuted a new line-up of in-car audio systems with added features that are compatible with the Apple system.

The upcoming WAFR (http://www.WAFRtech.com) is touted as “the world's smallest and slimmest wireless power bank and AC charger.” Compatible with all iPhones and Android devices, WAFR uses patented Nano SD technology and interchangeable AC plug modules to charge users phones anywhere in the world.

Fibaro has unveiled lots of new products, including the HomeKit-Compatible One-Touch Scene Controller. It’s a wireless, battery-powered, multi-controller that activates a single or sequence of devices within the Apple HomeKit smart home.

Nanoleaf (www.nanoleaf.me) has released the Nanoleaf Remote, a smart home remote control that allows you to control all of your IoT devices right from the palm of your hand. Bluetooth-enabled and Apple HomeKit-ready, the Remote lets users fully customize their entire home with a quick turn of the wrist.

ViewSonic debuted a number of new displays. One is a $5,200, VP-series professional monitor with 8K resolution.