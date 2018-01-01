Duplicate Finder Mac revved to version 4.0

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has updated Duplicate Finder Mac to version 4.0. It’s a utility tool that can detect and delete duplicates from external and internal hard drives to free up the space.

The new version adds support for finding similar images.IT alsods three view does to preview found files.

Duplicate Finder Mac 4.0 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It normally costs $29.99, but is available for $19.99 for a limited time. A demo is available for download.