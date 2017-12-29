Apple to offer $29 replacement iPhone batteries regardless of diagnostics test results

Apple has instructed its retail store employees to offer the $29 replacement batteries to anyone who owns an iPhone 6 or newer, according to Seeking Alpha (https://tinyurl.com/y8al8sdf). The internal instructions follow reports of workers refusing the discount if a phone’s battery passed a diagnostic test.

Apple can still deny the discount if the phone has damage or third-party components that could interfere with the battery. Those seeking a replacement through an AppleCare warranty claim will need to go through the diagnostic test to see if the phone has less than 80% of its original charge capacity.

Last week Apple has published an apology letter to customers in regards to “Batterygate” for slowing down older phones to compensate for erratic battery performance and announced the battery replacement plan.