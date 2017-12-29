Apple to offer $29 replacement iPhone batteries regardless of diagnostics test results

Numi 3.18 - Menu-bar calculator supports...
Numi is a calculator that magically combines calculations with text, and allows you to freely share your computations.
Numi combines text editor and calculator
Support plain English. For example, '5... Read more
OnyX 3.4.1 - Maintenance and optimizatio...
OnyX is a multifunction utility that you can use to verify the startup disk and the structure of its system files, to run miscellaneous maintenance and cleaning tasks, to configure parameters in the... Read more
Smultron 10.0.4 - Easy-to-use, powerful...
Smultron 10 is an elegant and powerful text editor that is easy to use. You can use Smultron 10 to create or edit any text document. Everything from a web page, a note or a script to any single piece... Read more
iShowU Instant 1.2.5 - Full-featured scr...
iShowU Instant gives you real-time screen recording like you've never seen before! It is the fastest, most feature-filled real-time screen capture tool from shinywhitebox yet. All of the features you... Read more
Lyn 1.9.5 - Lightweight image browser an...
Lyn is a fast, lightweight image browser and viewer designed for photographers, graphic artists, and Web designers. Featuring an extremely versatile and aesthetically pleasing interface, it delivers... Read more
WebSnapperPro 2.0.1 - Capture entire Web...
Web Snapper lets you capture full web pages exactly as they appear in your browser, with a single mouse click, without the need to "stitch" or cut and paste. Save the page as an image file or a... Read more
