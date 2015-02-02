Kool Tools: Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Kool Tools: Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount

Naztech’s (www.naztech.com) $39.99 Safety Essentials Car Kit is a new product bundle that features the MagBuddy Magnetic Air Vent Mount, a rapid-charge dual USB car charger, and a Hybrid USB-C/Micro USB charging cable or Certified MFi Lightning Cable, depending on the operating system.

The MagBuddy Air Vent Mount is a compact smartphone mounting solution that occupies minimal space on the dashboard and safeguards your driving experience. The Mount firmly secures a smart device -- such as a phone or tablet -- to the vent at eye level, maintaining an easy reach during navigation, hands-free calling and music control operation, even on the roughest roads.

Clean and ultra-compact, the Air Vent Mount has no arms, legs or brackets to snag charger cables or block access to ports and buttons, while maintaining a full-screen view to the device. A quad core of neodymium magnets in the phone dock solidly secures a smart device equipped with the MagBuddy plate, while a universal two-way grip easily fastens the dock to the air vent, and fits most cars.

The Mount's 360° adjustable swivel can rotate the device from portrait to landscape position -- or anything in between -- and is designed to accommodate drivers and passengers of all heights.

The Dual USB Car Charger for Apple devices delivers 4.8A maximum output and can rapidly charge two devices, simultaneously. The Android charger utilizes Quick Charge 3.0 Technology and delivers 2.4A max output. Its top port is also engineered to charge Qualcomm devices. Both chargers come with a durable four-foot cable to go between the power port and mounted device.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Bookends 13.0.2 - Reference management a...
Bookends is a full-featured bibliography/reference and information-management system for students and professionals. Bookends uses the cloud to sync reference libraries on all the Macs you use.... Read more
RoboForm 8.4.6 - $9.95
RoboForm is a password manager that offers one-click login, mobile syncing, easy form filling, and reliable security. Password Manager. RoboForm remembers your passwords so you don't have to! Just... Read more
MacCleanse 6.0.6 - $29.95
MacCleanse is the product of thousands of hours of intense research and development. It meticulously scans all of the nooks and crannies of a computer for unnecessary junk that can take up huge... Read more
Live Home 3D Pro 3.3.3 - $69.99
Live Home 3D Pro, a successor of Live Interior 3D, is the powerful yet intuitive home design software that lets you build the house of your dreams right on your Mac. It has every feature of Live Home... Read more
MacCleanse 6.0.6 - $29.95
MacCleanse is the product of thousands of hours of intense research and development. It meticulously scans all of the nooks and crannies of a computer for unnecessary junk that can take up huge... Read more
Bookends 13.0.2 - Reference management a...
Bookends is a full-featured bibliography/reference and information-management system for students and professionals. Bookends uses the cloud to sync reference libraries on all the Macs you use.... Read more
RoboForm 8.4.6 - $9.95
RoboForm is a password manager that offers one-click login, mobile syncing, easy form filling, and reliable security. Password Manager. RoboForm remembers your passwords so you don't have to! Just... Read more
Live Home 3D Pro 3.3.3 - $69.99
Live Home 3D Pro, a successor of Live Interior 3D, is the powerful yet intuitive home design software that lets you build the house of your dreams right on your Mac. It has every feature of Live Home... Read more
VOX 3.1 - Music player that supports man...
VOX just sounds better! The beauty is in its simplicity, yet behind the minimal exterior lies a powerful music player with a ton of features and support for all audio formats you should ever need.... Read more
Paperless 2.4.1 - $49.95
Paperless is a digital documents manager. Remember when everyone talked about how we would soon be a paperless society? Now it seems like we use paper more than ever. Let's face it - we need and we... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The best new games we played this week -...
It's another week of excellent new games on the App Store. Again, we see the return of some familiar faces and a few new titles to shake things up a bit. Pick up any of these games to enjoy during the holiday break--we're sure you'll find... | Read more »
Dream Town Story guide - every combo you...
Creating combos, clusters of related buildings, in Dream Town Story is possibly the best way to load up on money and improve your town overall. However, building these combos takes some careful preparation pretty far in advance, especially if you'... | Read more »
Orbu (Games)
Orbu 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Dream Town Story guide - how to build a...
Kairosoft has returned with another wonderful sim game—Dream Town Story. It's a pretty little pixelated adventure with great attention to detail and hours worth of content. You'll be able to control every facet of your fledgling city. [Read more] | Read more »
Take to the skies in Flyff Legacy
It’s time to embark on a remarkable fantasy adventure as Flyff Legacy, the popular free-to-play MMORPG, finally comes to Europe at long last. The game builds on the original Flyff Onlinefor PC with enhanced graphicsand fresh PVP gameplay that will... | Read more »
Lotus Digital (Games)
Lotus Digital 1.5.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.5.2 (iTunes) Description: Lotus is a beautiful game that grows into a unique work of art every time you play. | Read more »
Arena of Valor guide - tips and tricks f...
Arena of Valor has finally arrived in North and South America, bringing a rare, fully-polished MOBA experience to iOS. It's a classic MOBA much like League of Legends when it comes down to its core elements. If you're looking to get into the wild... | Read more »
Knives Out guide - how to survive
Battle royale games have finally arrived on mobile devices, and now they're everywhere, but one of the most popular is Knives Out, a survival shooter much like Player Unknown's Battlegrounds. You land on a desolate island with the single goal of... | Read more »
What you need to know about Pokemon GO...
Pokémon GO just got a huge AR update exclusively for iPhone and iPad sometime soon, according to Niantic Labs, the game's developer. The new AR+ feature makes good use of Apple's new ARKit, which was announced earlier this year. This is going to... | Read more »
Sonic Runners Adventure (Games)
Sonic Runners Adventure 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends are back in an action-packed runner game! | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

After Christmas sale: 27″ iMacs for $100-$150...
B&H Photo has 27″ iMacs on sale for up to $100-$150 off MSRP as part of their After Christmas/Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 27″ 3... Read more
21″ 2.3GHz Apple iMac on sale for $999, save...
MacMall has the 21″ 2.3GHz iMac (MMQA2LL/A) on sale today for $999 including free shipping. Their price is $100 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. Read more
After Christmas sale at B&H: $100-$200 of...
B&H Photo has Apple 13″ and 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP as part of their After Christmas/Holiday sale. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only, and expedited shipping... Read more
Adorama After Christmas sale: Apple Macs for...
Adorama has posted After Christmas sale prices on many Macs, with MacBooks and iMacs available for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NJ and NY only: MacBook Pros... Read more
After Christmas sale: Save $150 to $420 on Ma...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. In many cases, Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for each model... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pros available starting at...
Adorama has the 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro available for $200 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro (MJLQ2LL/A): $1799 $200 off MSRP Apple has... Read more
Need a last minute gift idea? Send an Apple S...
Send an Apple Store Gift Card by email this season, perhaps as a last minute Christmas gift. According to Apple, “Give them an Apple Store Gift Card and they can get Apple hardware and accessories at... Read more
Holiday Sale: Apple Watch Series 1 for $50 of...
Macy’s has discounted Series 1 Apple Watches by $50 on their online store as part of their Weekend Holiday sale: – 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $199, $50 off – 42mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $229, $50 off... Read more
Sale! Amazon offers 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray Mac...
Amazon has 2017 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale for $150 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free. Note that stock may come and go, and both models will likely sell out... Read more
Holiday sale: 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $1...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook... Read more
 

Jobs Board

AppleCare Support Engineer for *Apple* Medi...
# AppleCare Support Engineer for Apple Media Products Job Number: 113222855 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 14-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
*Apple* Data Center Site Selection and Strat...
# Apple Data Center Site Selection and Strategy Research Analyst Job Number: 83708609 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 25-Sep-2017 Weekly Hours: Read more
Budget Coordinator - Compensation Svcs. &...
# Budget Coordinator - Compensation Svcs. & Apple People Organization - Part Time Job Number: 113160143 Austin, Texas, United States Posted: 14-Nov-2017 Weekly Read more
QA Automation Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Apple...
# QA Automation Engineer, Apple Pay Job Number: 113202642 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 11-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** At Read more
*Apple* Video Partnerships - Apple (United S...
# Apple Video Partnerships Job Number: 113059126 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 15-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Partnerships Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.