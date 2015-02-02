Kool Tools: Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount

Naztech’s (www.naztech.com) $39.99 Safety Essentials Car Kit is a new product bundle that features the MagBuddy Magnetic Air Vent Mount, a rapid-charge dual USB car charger, and a Hybrid USB-C/Micro USB charging cable or Certified MFi Lightning Cable, depending on the operating system.

The MagBuddy Air Vent Mount is a compact smartphone mounting solution that occupies minimal space on the dashboard and safeguards your driving experience. The Mount firmly secures a smart device -- such as a phone or tablet -- to the vent at eye level, maintaining an easy reach during navigation, hands-free calling and music control operation, even on the roughest roads.

Clean and ultra-compact, the Air Vent Mount has no arms, legs or brackets to snag charger cables or block access to ports and buttons, while maintaining a full-screen view to the device. A quad core of neodymium magnets in the phone dock solidly secures a smart device equipped with the MagBuddy plate, while a universal two-way grip easily fastens the dock to the air vent, and fits most cars.

The Mount's 360° adjustable swivel can rotate the device from portrait to landscape position -- or anything in between -- and is designed to accommodate drivers and passengers of all heights.

The Dual USB Car Charger for Apple devices delivers 4.8A maximum output and can rapidly charge two devices, simultaneously. The Android charger utilizes Quick Charge 3.0 Technology and delivers 2.4A max output. Its top port is also engineered to charge Qualcomm devices. Both chargers come with a durable four-foot cable to go between the power port and mounted device.