The Document Foundation releases LibreOffice 5.4.4

The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 5.4.4, an update of the LibreOffice 5.x family for macOS, Windows, Linux and the cloud. The upgrade “over 80 bug and regression fixes.”

LibreOffice Online is fundamentally a server service, and should be installed and configured by adding a cloud storage and a SSL certificate. It might be considered an enabling technology for the cloud of ISPs or the private cloud of enterprises and large organizations. LibreOffice users, free software advocates and community members can support The Document Foundation with a donation.