Maintain has served up Cocktail 11.2 (High Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS High Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. The new version adds the ability to clear boot caches. It also improves the “Clear system caches” procedure; the “Perform essential system maintenance” procedure, and the "Clear Apple system logs and diagnostic messages" procedure.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail/). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.

 

