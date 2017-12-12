True North releases Station 1.5 for macOS
True North releases Station 1.5 for macOS

True North Software has announced Station 1.5, an update to their multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS. It promotes a more natural organization of applications and documents into folders.

With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow. Scalability is greatly increased through logical groupings. With version 1.5, you can can lock Station to a specific screen. In the preferences you can specify if you want the app to center a new panel over the originating folder item.

Station 1.5 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $14.99 and is available through the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ybzbj893). A demo version is available from the True North website (www.truenorthsoftware.com).

 

