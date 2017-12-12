True North releases Station 1.5 for macOS

True North Software has announced Station 1.5, an update to their multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS. It promotes a more natural organization of applications and documents into folders.

With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow. Scalability is greatly increased through logical groupings. With version 1.5, you can can lock Station to a specific screen. In the preferences you can specify if you want the app to center a new panel over the originating folder item.

Station 1.5 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $14.99 and is available through the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ybzbj893). A demo version is available from the True North website (www.truenorthsoftware.com).