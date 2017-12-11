PortraitPro Body for macOS revved to version 2

Anthropics Technology has upgraded PortraitPro Body (www.portraitbody.com), a standalone full body retouching software and plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Elements.

Version 2 offers Warp Fixer controls, Photoshop Smart Filter, a Lite Mode, and more. The software is designed to make it quick and easy to retouch full body portraits to industry standards. According to the folks at Anthropics Technology, it requires no painting skills or “tedious selections.”

On the Mac platform, PortraitPro Body requires macOS 10.7 or later. It’s available in $39.95 and $59.95 editions. The former is standalone, dedicated software for professional full body retouching. The latter orks as standalone software and as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements and Lightroom, handles camera RAW files, supports conversion between different color spaces, provides JPEG/TIFF embedded color profile support. A demo is available for download.