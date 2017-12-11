Eltima Software updates CloudMounter for the Mac to version 3.0

Eltima Software has upgraded CloudMounter (https://cloudmounter.net), its cloud manager for macOS, to version 3.0. The app mounts cloud storages on your Mac saving your disk space and protects your online files with the encryption feature.

With version 3.0, it’s now possible to mount your main Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive accounts with encryption for free. Support for Box and Backblaze B2 clouds is now available, as well as the connection to Amazon S3-compatible cloud solutions.

CloudMounter 3.0 is compatible with macOS 10.10 or later. It costs $44.99; a demo is available for download.