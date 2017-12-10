Deus Ex: Mankind Divided arrives on the Mac

Feral Interactive has released Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for the Mac. It’s available for $59.59 at the Feral website (www.feralinteractive.com) and Stream.

The Desperate Measures in-game mission and the Covert Agent pack, which includes various weapons and items, are available for free. In Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, you’re in the damaged world of Adam Jensen, where the decisions you make and the actions you take will play a crucial role in humanity’s future.

The game is compatible with: all 15-inch MacBook Pros released since late 2016; all 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMacs released since 2017; all 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs released since late 2014; and all Mac Pros released since late 2013. The 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro released in mid 2015 with an AMD Radeon R9 M370X can run the game but doesn’t consistently meet the standards required for official support.