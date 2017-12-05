Cheetham3D 7.1 is unleashed on the Mac

MW3D-Solutions has unleashed Cheetah3D 7.1 (www.cheetah3d.com), an update to its 3D modeling solution for macOS.

The utility sports features such as polygon reduction, a loft modeling object and a text spline object. Version 7.1 allows even more complex and realistic scenes.

Cheetah3D 7.1 requires macOS 10.6.8 or higher. It costs $99 for a single-user license. Customers may upgrade from older version for $59. Those who purchased Cheetah3D 6.x after April 1, 2015, can upgrade for free.