Xojo Announces the Availability of Xojo 2017 Release 3

Xojo (www.xojo.com) has announced Xojo 2017 Release 3, a new version of the application development tool for making apps for macOS, iOS, Windows, Linux, web, and Raspberry Pi.

It offers built-in support for graphics, database servers, Internet protocol. The latest release adds over 170 changes and improvements. 64-bit improvements continue with the new 64-bit IDE, optimized Code Editor and more. Pricing starts at $299 per year.