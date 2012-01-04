TunesKit releases Audio Capture software for macOS
TunesKit Studio has introduced TunesKit Audio Capture (http://www.tuneskit.com/mac-audio-capture.html) for macOS and Windows. The tool allows you to capture any music files from your computer or the Internet automatically and losslessly.

With TunesKit Audio Capture, you can record multiple audio tracks at the same time, edit and customize audio parameters such as the size, quality, and more. By default, it connects to many common apps like iTunes, QuickTime, Windows media player, and more. If an app you want to grab music from isn’t on the list, you can add them with a click.

TunesKit Audio Capture is on sale for a limited time for $19.95, or 60% off the regular price. A demo is available for download.

 

