Apple releases tvOS 11.2

Apple has released tvOS 11.2 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV with 4K. It adds a Sports section to the interface, joining the “Watch Now,” Library,” “Store” and “Search” options.

The Sports tab provides links to live games and the ability to rewatch games that already occurred. You can also select your favorite teams for a range of sports and leagues.

tvOS 11.2 also adds includes new video settings for changing high dynamic range and frame rate dynamically based on content if you hav an Apple TV 4K. If you own one, you can find the new Match Content options in the Settings app under Video and Audio after updating to video 11.2. According to Apple, “We’ll use your selected display format to play content without alteration. We can also switch formats automatically to match the content’s dynamic range and frame rate.”

Match Content offers two options. Match Dynamic Range lets you “play content in its original dynamic range.” In other words, HDR movies and TV shows won’t look “blown up” when being viewed. Match Frame Rate lets you “play film and international content at its original frame rate,” which automatically happens on some televisions.

tvOS 11.2 is available either as an automatic update, or manually through the Settings app on the Apple TV itself.