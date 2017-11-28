Liberty App releases Server Ranger 2 for macOS

LibertyApp has announced Server Ranger 2, the latest version of the website and server monitoring solution for macOS.

Designed for small to medium businesses, website owners and IT departments alike, Server Ranger monitors the performance and uptime of any number of nodes and can send alerts when things go wrong. Users can monitor any type of server or site:file servers, routers, web servers, email servers and more. Version 2 brings SMS text alerts, Anchor Servers and per-node custom alert policies.

Server Ranger 2 requires macOS 10.10 or later and is being offered at a special introductory price of $49.99. It’s available worldwide exclusively at the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/server-ranger/id1123314447).