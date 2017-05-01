Toolfarm releases RenderGarden plug-in for macOS and Windows

Toolfarm, a global distributor and reseller of video, VFX, 3D, and motion graphics software applications and plug-ins, has released the RenderGarden plug-in for Adobe After Effects CC on macOS and Windows. Developed by Mekajiki, it purportedly accelerates render speeds by as much as 3X.

It leverages existing system hardware processing power to improve the speed of motion graphics and visual effects workflows. RenderGarden is available from Toolfarm (www.toolfarm.com) at an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $99.