Jumsoft debuts Toolbox for MS Office for iOS

Jumsoft has debuted Toolbox for MS Office 1.0 (https://tinyurl.com/y7ybcdo3), an addition to their productivity suite for iOS devices. Toolbox for MS Office contains a vast variety of professional and stylish templates of Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, infographics, decorative artwork and icons.

The app downloads content on demand to save space on the device, and allows saving templates for later use offline. It also features deep iOS11 support. Toolbox for MS Office 1.0 offers some items in all categories free-of-charge for users to try and use, while the rest can be purchased for $0.99 - $4.99 per item.