Apple schedules downtime for iTunes Connect

Apple has scheduled downtime for iTunes Connect from Dec. 23-27, so its employees can celebrate the holidays. iTunes Connect is a suite of web-based tools for managing content sold on iTunes, the iBooks Store, and the various app stores.

New apps and app updates won’t be accepted during those dates, so any releases should be submitted, approved, and scheduled in advance. Other iTunes Connect and developer account features will remain available.